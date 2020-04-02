Granger won't pick up loose trash because of COVID-19

Trash company Granger says they will not pick up any trash or recycling that is not appropriately contained until further notice.

Any trash must be put in a trash cart whenever possible.

Granger said recycling will need to be put in a cart or tub in order to be picked up.

Anyone who is a blue bag recycling customer will still have to put their items in the blue recycling bags and in a cart when possible.

Loose cardboard is also not being collected at this time.

