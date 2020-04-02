Granger won't pick up loose trash because of COVID-19

Updated: Thu 12:55 PM, Apr 02, 2020

LANSING, Mi. (WILX) Trash company Granger says they will not pick up any trash or recycling that is not appropriately contained until further notice.

Any trash must be put in a trash cart whenever possible.

Granger said recycling will need to be put in a cart or tub in order to be picked up.

Anyone who is a blue bag recycling customer will still have to put their items in the blue recycling bags and in a cart when possible.

Loose cardboard is also not being collected at this time.

