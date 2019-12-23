Granger collecting discarded Christmas trees curbside

Granger will be collecting discarded Christmas trees the week after Christmas.

Trees must be live-cut, no taller than four feet, and have no remaining decorations.If a tree is taller than four feet, cut it into smaller sections.

Starting Dec. 30 people can place their trees on the curb next where trash is collected. Granger will collect those trees for an additional cost of $10 per tree, or section of tree.

Dropping off at tree at the disposal center is cheaper. For $6 people can also dispose of their trees at the Granger Disposal Center in Lansing, 16500 Wood Rd, Lansing.

Disposal center hours are Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday, 7 a.m. to noon.

Trees that are picked up along the curb will be used to make renewable energy, according to Granger. Trees brought to the disposal center will be treated the same as yard waste.

It's extremely important to dispose of live Christmas trees before long.

Meridian Township fire officials said that Christmas trees are most likely to catch on fire around New Year's Eve because people start to neglect them and don't water them regularly.

Meridian Township fire officials said it only takes a matter of minutes for a tree to be engulfed in flames, and another 20 - 30 minutes for firefighters to arrive.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.

