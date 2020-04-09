Granger Waste Services to continue trash collection Easter weekend

Granger Waste Services said trash and recycling pickup will continue as normal during Easter weekend.

The company said there will be no delays to residential trash, recycling or yard waste collection due to Good Friday on April 10 or Easter on April 12.

The company said the Granger Disposal Center of Lansing, located at 16500 Wood Road, Grander Disposal Center of Alma, located at 2355 Michigan Avenue and Granger Disposal Center of Jackson, located at 2600 Lansing Avenue will be open for normal business hours on Good Friday.

The company said all disposal centers will only be accepting credit card payment during this time.

Granger also wants to remind you to take the following precautions for trash and recycling pick up:

Trash will be collected as usual with safety stipulations.

o Please bag all trash and keep it contained in a cart or commercial container.

o Please do not overload containers.

o If you do not have cart service, please bag all trash and tie the bags.

o We will not be picking up any loose trash.

Recycling will be collected as usual with safety stipulations.

o All recycling must be in a cart or tub to be picked up.

o Blue bag recycling customers must have all their recycling in blue bags, and bags should be placed in trash carts if possible.

o No loose cardboard outside of the cart will be collected.

For more information visit here, email info@grangernet.com or call 517-372-2800.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.