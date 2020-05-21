Granger Waste Services closed Memorial Day

In observance of Memorial Day, all Granger offices and operations will be closed on Monday, May 25, 2020. Residential trash, recycling and yard waste collections will be delayed one day the entire week. Friday collections will be delayed until Saturday, with normal collections resuming on Monday, June 1, 2020.

The Disposal Center of Lansing located at 16500 Wood Road in Lansing and the Disposal Center of Jackson located at 2600 Lansing Avenue in Jackson will be closed for self-haul disposal on Saturday, May 23 and Monday, May 25.

All disposal centers will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

For additional information, email info@grangerwasteservices.com.

