Granger Waste Service announces service updates amid coronavirus

Granger Waste Service is asking customers to bag all trash to help keep their employees safe during the coronavirus outbreak.

The company said if you have a cart, you are asked to keep all trash inside of the cart as much as possible.

Granger Waste Service said it is currently servicing all customers as it normally would while taking any necessary precautions to protect the health of employees.

"We do not anticipate any changes to service levels as long as our staffing levels continue to be adequate," the company said.

The company also said its disposing centers will only be taking credit cards, no cash or checks, as payment at this time.

If you have any questions, you can email the company at info@grangernet.com, or give them a call at 517-372-2800.

You can also visit the company's website, or Facebook page for more information.

