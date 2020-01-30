Grand Valley coach resigns

The offensive coordinator for Grand Valley State's football team has resigned.

Morris Berger's resignation comes just days after the school newspaper, "The Lanthorn," reported him saying Nazi party leader Adolf Hitler's ability to lead was "second-to-none" and "you can't deny he wasn't a great leader."

The comments made by the coach shocked and offended many of the university's students.

"When you make a comment like that, you have to take responsibility for your actions whether they be good or bad," The Lanthorn Editor-in-Chief Nick Moran said.

Not long after the interview was published, student journalists were asked by an athletics official to remove the remarks from the website.

Mathew Collins, a senior at GVSU and a member of a Jewish fraternity on campus said, "There is an expectation for an offensive coordinator of such a high university to be able to understand a question and answer it in a way that doesn't cause ripples like it has."

Grand Valley said the resignation is effective immediately.

