Grand Rapids to Chicago Amtrak resumes

If you're traveling in the state of Michigan, here's some good news.

The daily round-trip Amtrak train from Grand Rapids to Chicago is back in service.

Amtrak suspended service on March 21 because of the pandemic. The company is now taking extra precautions because of COVID-19.

All customers in stations, or on trains and thruway buses are required to wear a face covering and the buses are limited to less than half capacity.

"The schedules are the same, the ticket prices are the same. Onboard the train, we're not going to be using the booths in the cafe cars so people will bring their food back to their seats. That's to encourage distancing too. The stations have been thoroughly cleaned. We have not been running since March, so the station has been thoroughly cleaned, as has Holland, as has Bangor, as has St. Joe," said Marc Magliari, Amtrak Media Relations.

Amtrak said it is only accepting cashless payments on trains and at stations. There's also new signage to make sure people are social distancing.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

