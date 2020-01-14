Grand Rapids offers free community college

High school graduates in Grand Rapids can attend community college for free.

The "Grand Rapids Promise Zone" scholarship covers tuition for 60 credits at Grand Rapids Community College, along with books and other fees.

Students can qualify for a full scholarship if they live in the city and attend a local high school for at least three years, along with any other requirements laid out by the specific city.

The scholarships are supplied by the college and local donors.

Promise Zones aren't necessarily new. Michigan passed legislation supporting "place based" scholarships that encourage growth in local communities in 2009.

According to the Promise Zone website, the program was inspired by a similar program started in Kalamazoo, and now there are 12 "promise zones," including Grand Rapids.

To learn more about Promise Zones, and how they work, read here.

