Grand Rapids dentist agrees to pay $200,000 to resolve allegations

A Grand Rapids dentist agreed to pay a settlement to resolve allegations today. According to U.S. Attorney Andrew B. Birge, Scott T. Singstock, D.D.S. agreed to pay $200,000 to resolve allegations that he violated the Controlled Substances Act by writing illegitimate prescriptions for controlled substances. Dr. Singstock also surrendered his DEA registration that allowed him to prescribe controlled substances during the investigation, and also agreed to a five-year restriction on his ability to apply for a new registration.

The settlement resolves allegations that Dr. Singstock wrote numerous prescriptions for controlled substances, most of which were opiods, without a legitimate medical purpose and outside of the usual course of professional practice. The United States alleges that many of these prescriptions were written for individuals with whom Dr. Singstock had no bona fide doctor-patient relationship and no medical records.

“The DEA entrusts physicians like Dr. Singstock with a privilege to prescribe controlled substances—a privilege that requires compliance with laws and regulations designed to protect against the diversion of prescription drugs that fuels the ongoing opioid epidemic,” said U.S. Attorney Birge. “If you break that trust by bending the rules, the consequences will be swift and significant. As we continue to fight the opioid epidemic in Michigan, my office is committed to working with the DEA and other law enforcement to ensure compliance.”

This case was investigated by the DEA and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Michigan.

The claims resolved by the settlement are allegations only.

