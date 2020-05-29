Grand Ledge's iconic sandstone rock ledges vandalized with profanity

The Grand Ledge Police Department needs your help finding out who vandalized some of the city's iconic sandstone rock ledges.

Police posted Friday on the department's Facebook page the vandalism appeared to occur in public spaces within the past 24 hours.

In addition to the ledges, police found profanity and pink paint sprayed on trees and concrete. If people see suspicious behavior and vandalism in the city, they are advised to call 911.

If you have any information about any incidents pertaining to vandalism, call police at 517-627-2115.

"We share these terrific public spaces and ask that you hold one another accountable," the department's Facebook post says. "Please leave our city parks better than you found them and ensure a great experience for everyone."