Grand Ledge superintendent will get training after criticizing Floyd

A Michigan school superintendent said he’ll get diversity training after partly blaming George Floyd for his fatal encounter with police.

Brian Metcalf, leader of the Grand Ledge school district, said on Facebook that Floyd’s death in Minneapolis was “wrong.” But he also said “it all starts with being a law abiding citizen,” and that Floyd was suspected of using counterfeit money.

“I am deeply sorry for the statement that I posted,” Metcalf said Tuesday. “As the leader of a school district that seeks to encourage diversity and be welcoming to all, my words fell far short.”

The school board said it was deeply concerned about Metcalf’s social media post but won’t fire him.

“There is no place for it among the leaders in Grand Ledge schools, who are expected to value diversity and inclusion,” the board said. “However, we do not believe the statement reflects his capability to learn and grow from this matter. Superintendent Metcalf has apologized and informed the board that he will be taking sensitivity training.”

Dozens of people showed up to protest outside the Grand Ledge Public Schools administration offices calling on superintendent Brian Metcalf to resign.

Grand Ledge parent Heather Schmitman said those comments explain why her second-grader wanted to change schools.

"It got to a point where he came home asking me if he could change schools because he felt a lot of his peers were indeed racist," she said.

In a letter to parents Monday, Metcalf says the Facebook comment was taken out of context.

Metcalf said what happened to George Floyd was wrong and the officer should face trial.

He goes on to say burning businesses, breaking windows, and looting is also wrong, and the violence and criminal activity need to stop.

But Wilcox said that letter isn't enough.

"Apologize. don't double down. now's not the time for that," she said.

Parents said they plan to bring up Metcalf's Facebook comment at its next meeting.

You can read Metcalf's letter to parents below.

Local Leader says, "Stop!! End the Violence!!"

There have been some rumors and questions regarding comments made from Superintendent Metcalf's personal Facebook account — and mischaracterizations of the full conversation and a lone screenshot that misrepresents the dialog that several community members were having about the horrible murder of George Floyd, subsequent riots, and significant damage to communities all over our nation.

To be clear, Dr. Metcalf called for an end to all the violence! In his comments, the Superintendent stated: what happened to George Floyd was wrong and that the police officer should (and will) face trial. The Superintendent also stated: burning businesses, breaking windows, and looting are also wrong. The Superintendent commented we are seeing lots of criminal activity and too many lives have already been ruined. This weekend, the nation has watched rioters burned, run over by trucks, and beaten to death. We have read about police officers being hit with bricks and shot to death. The violence and criminal activity need to stop - we have lost too many lives already!

Finally, the question should not be: why is a local school leader calling for the end to the violence? The question should be: why isn't every regional, state, and federal leader publicly calling for this to end? Why isn't every parent, plumber, electrician, teacher, doctor, and lawyer; in other words, why isn't every American standing up to say STOP! #ENDtheVIOLENCE

On Tuesday, Metcalf released a statement on Facebook, apologizing for the comment he made:

"To Students, Parents, and the Grand Ledge Community,

This past weekend, I posted a statement on FB.

I am deeply sorry for the statement that I posted. As the leader of a school district that seeks to encourage diversity and be welcoming to all, my words fell far short. I did not take into account the historic inequities that have characterized race relations in our nation for generations – and for that, I am sincerely sorry!

I have informed the board that I plan on enrolling in a diversity and/or cultural awareness and sensitivity class to help me grow so that I may better respond in the future.

For future planning, I know that I have learned from this. I look forward to hearing from those in the community that have expressed concern, and listening to them, and to become a better leader by reflecting on my actions.

Brian L. Metcalf, Ph.D / Superintendent of Schools"

Copyright 2020 Associated Press and WILX. All rights reserved.