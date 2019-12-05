Grand Ledge schools post that Neff Kindergarten is closed for the rest of the week

Grand Ledge Public Schools has posted on their Facebook page that Neff Kindergarten Center is closed for the rest of the week.

The post reads that it is due to high absenteeism due to illness.

They also stated that "the entire building and all the buses are being thoroughly cleaned and sanitized."

NEWS 10 spoke with John Ellsworth, Grand Ledge Public Schools spokesperson. Ellsworth said that as of Wednesday, school officials had reports of up to 100 students out because they were vomiting. (Neff has 382 students total.)

He says it's unclear why they are sick.

“We’re talking all the precautions we can to keep students safe and get them ready to learn again,” Ellsworth said.

The district is working with the Barry-Eaton Health Department to figure out what’s going on.

All other buildings in the district will be open as usual.

