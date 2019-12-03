Grand Ledge preschool water gets "all clear" after coliform testing

Kids at Delta Mills Early Childhood Center in Grand Ledge are OK to drink the water there as of Tuesday morning.

This comes after the school had resorted to using bottled water as a safety precaution after health department water testing.

A communication was sent out to parents on Nov. 20th about the levels of coliform bacteria in the water.

Coliforms are "a group of bacteria found in plant material, water, and soil. Coliforms are also present in the digestive tracts and feces of humans and animals. Most of the time, these bacteria are not harmful," according to the Center for Disease Control.

Director of Communications John Ellsworth said in an email to News 10's Megan Hiler the following:

"The safety of our students and staff is a top priority at Grand Ledge Public Schools. Every three months, our Maintenance Department tests the water quality at Delta Mills, Willow Ridge, Hayes, and Wacousta -- district buildings that use well water. When our maintenance department tested the water at Delta Mills before Thanksgiving, the results indicated a form of coliform bacteria was present. We immediately started using bottled water at Delta Mills, and we immediately began to address the concern. As of today, the Eaton-Barry District Health Department has confirmed the water is clean and safe at Delta Mills, so we will no longer be using bottled water at Delta Mills."

The school was also at "reduced capacity" because of the Thanksgiving holiday.

A copy of the Eaton Barry District Health Department letter clearing the building can be found attached to this article.

