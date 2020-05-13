Grand Ledge non-profit teams up with Sparrow, Physicians Health Plan to deliver meals

Sparrow Hospital and Physicians Health Plan (PHP) have donated to one Grand Ledge non-profit, allowing the organization to deliver food to those in need during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Feed the Vulnerable said Sparrow and PHP made "generous donations" which will support the non-profit's ability to deliver hot meals and groceries to Mid-Michigan individuals, including older residents, and families who are most at-risk for contracting the coronavirus.

“We know of many Sparrow patients and PHP members who are in need of home food delivery but worry about the cost and safety of such services. Feed the Vulnerable offers both accessibility and safety for seniors and other vulnerable homebound populations,” said Dennis Reese, President and Chief Executive Officer, Physicians Health Plan.

Those in need of meal and grocery delivery services can sign up by calling Feed the Vulnerable at 517-797-4410 or by visiting www.feedthevulnerable.org. www.feedthevulnerable.org.

The non-profit said priority is given to senior citizens and the medically vulnerable as well as those with limited or no ability to leave their homes.

Feed the Vulnerable said families or individuals with limited incomes may be eligible for the program through discounted pricing.

