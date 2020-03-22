Grand Ledge church holds drive-in services

We've all heard of drive-in movies, but what about drive-in worship services?

On Sunday, Immanuel Lutheran Church in Grand Ledge decided to try their hand at outdoor worship while their doors are closed to the public.

Many religious organizations have suspended their services due to social distancing orders from the Governor's office.

While some denominations are live streaming their services, Pastor Charles Foerster wanted to provide a more participatory experience.

"We just wanted to somehow be together so we came up with this idea to do drive-in worship," said Charles Foester, the Pastor. " You broadcast over an AM transmitter and it worked out really well. We had a wonderful turnout today. It was a simplified worship service, but it was great. It was great to see everyone's faces too and to wave hello."

The service went from 10 am until 10:30, but Foester says he plans to expand that time next week with more elements of worship and songs.

He says the drive-up service is open for the entire community to come out, even if they don't typically go to that church.

Organizers say the church may use streaming services as well, but for now he's focused on doing as many in-person services as he can.