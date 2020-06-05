Grand Ledge School Board to meet Friday in wake of superintendent's comments

The Grand Ledge Public Schools Board of Education is expected to meet Friday at 10 a.m. via Zoom to discuss the controversial comments made by superintendent Dr. Brian Metcalf.

Metcalf is under fire for comments he made on his personal Facebook page about the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd, who died in the custody of Minneapolis Police. The four officers involved in Floyd's death have since been charged with murder and aiding and abetting murder.

Metcalf said Floyd was partially to blame for his death writing, "...it all starts with being a law-abiding citizen - had he not paid with counterfeit money, had he not resisted, had he not been under the influence -- then there would be no contact with officers; that does not excuse the officer; it just eliminates the conflict to begin with!! It starts with being a good citizen!"

The Grand Ledge Public Schools Board of Education issued a statement on Tuesday where the board president said the board didn't intend to fire Metcalf.

Metcalf has since apologized but says his comment was taken out of context and said that he would enroll in diversity and sensitivity training.

But the backlash to the comments has continued from the public. The chair of the Eaton County Board of Commissioners is also calling on Metcalf to resign or be fired.

A protest is set to take place outside of the Grand Ledge School's administration building on June 8, calling for Metcalf to step down. The protest is being organized by a group called "Eliminate the conflict: remove Brian Metcalf".

