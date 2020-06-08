Grand Ledge School Board announces acting Superintendent

Late Monday night the Grand Ledge School Board announced they've appointed David Chapin as the district's Interim Superintendent.

The board made the unanimous decision during a lengthy zoom meeting.

Chapin's appointment came after current Superintendent Dr. Brian Metcalf was put on paid administrative leave Friday.

This all stems from a Facebook post where Metcalf said if George Floyd was a law-abiding citizen he wouldn't have been killed by a police officer.

Metcalf defended the post before issuing an apology two days later. The board accepted that apology and said Metcalf would keep his job.

Chapin is a former East Lansing Public Schools Superintendent.

