Grand Ledge Public Schools superintendent placed on administrative leave after Facebook comment

Grand Ledge Public Schools superintendent Dr. Brian Metcalf is on paid administrative leave.

The district's board of education made the decision during a special meeting Friday, which lasted nine hours.

The board also asked its attorney to draft charges of immediate termination per Dr. Metcalf's contract.

More than 600 people logged into the virtual meeting Friday to express their frustrations after Dr. Metcalf he posted a comment on Facebook Sunday saying George Floyd wouldn't have been killed by an Minneapolis police officer if he was a law abiding citizen.

"I was hurt. I began to cry because my tank is already full," said Delta Township Trustee Fonda Brewer.

Brewer was one of hundreds of people who spoke Friday.

"He's his own worst enemy in his letter of apology where he took it upon himself to determine what his consequences would be," she said.

In a letter to parents Monday, Metcalf defended his comments saying they were taken out of context.

Tuesday, he issued another statement apologizing for the post and offered to take a diversity awareness and sensitivity class.

But it wasn't enough to get the support of the community and even his teachers.

"This has really, really been troubling for our teachers and our community," said Grand Ledge Education Association president Greg Almy.

Members of the Grand Ledge Education Association overwhelmingly voted "no confidence" in Metcalf leadership this week.

It's the first time that's happened in at least 20 years.

Almy said Metcalf's actions don't reflect the teachers in the district.

"They love our students. They care for our students. We want the best for our students. Not just the teachers, but all of the adults that have a direct impact on the students," he said.

This week, Metcalf did step down from his position on the executive board of the Michigan Association of Superintendents and Administrators.

