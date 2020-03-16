Governor signs executive order closing restaurants, bars across state

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed an executive order to close restaurants and bars across the state beginning Monday, March 16 at 3 p.m.

Carry out service will be allowed from the restaurants and bars.

This comes after the Ingham County Health Department announced they would require all food service establishments to reduce their legal occupancy load by 50%.

That mandate would have gone into effect at 5 p.m. on Monday, March 16, and would have lasted until April 5 at 5 p.m.

The order also comes after the governor signed an executive order banning events that would host more than 250 people.

There is no word right now on how long the executive order's closure will last.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel released a statement on the order:

“My thoughts today are with the workers and businesses in our food and hospitality industries. It is heartbreaking that an industry built on service to others must be shut down to help protect and keep safe the families they call their customers and friends. In an effort to help them through this difficult and unexpected shutdown, I am asking our partners in the state and federal legislature to look for ways to help alleviate the financial impact of this shutdown. The Governor’s order was necessary and appropriate in light of the extraordinary circumstances in which we find ourselves and we will be working with our state, county and local law enforcement partners to enforce the order. I am proud of the tens of thousands of businesses and hundreds of thousands of workers who recognize the gravity of this situation and are responding quickly and without hesitation. We owe them our gratitude and support.”

Ohio and Illinois have made similar moves to curb the spread of the virus.

Governor Whitmer will hold a press conference later on Monday to discuss the executive order details.

As of Monday, March 16, all Michigan K-12 schools are closed through Sunday, April 5.

