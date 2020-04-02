Governor to announce decision on the status of current school year

Thursday morning, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will announce if Michigan's kindergarten through grade 12 students will finish out the current school year.

Michigan's governor plans to hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m.

Monday night, Bridge Magazine, a non-profit, non-partisan Michigan-based news organization reported Gov. Whitmer will close schools for the rest of the year.

in the report it also says she will require some sort of online learning for the months remaining on the school year calendar.

