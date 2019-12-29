Governor says proposed state park in Flint in the works

Plans to establish a state park inside the city of Flint are being coordinated by state and local officials.

MLive reports that during a recent appearance with Mayor Sheldon Neeley, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called it a great opportunity to develop Genesee County's first state park.

Neeley says he “welcomes the state of Michigan's investment in Chevy Commons" and supports “the consideration for turning the area into a state park that would remain free and open to all Flint residents.”

