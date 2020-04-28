'Cautiously optimistic': Gov. Whitmer talks to News 10 on plans to reopen Michigan

More than one million people have filed for unemployment in the state of Michigan--a sign that getting back to work is crucial for many people.

As of now, Governor Gretchen Whitmer is keeping a close eye on nearby Ohio and other states like Texas and Georgia. While she is eager to get Michigan back to work, she said she wants it done the right way.

"We have to be really smart about what sectors we reengage, the lowest risks ones first, and the use of PPE, and all of the protocols that will mitigate that risk," Gov. Whitmer said. "By doing that is how you build confidence with the general public while keeping their health front and center and all of these protocols to keep them safe. If that's not done, opening up won't be a benefit to the economy if people don't have confidence they are going to be safe."

Although numbers are showing a decline in some areas of the state, the governor cautions opening back up too early could bring on a second wave of the virus this summer, which is something she says could have devastating results.

Gov. Whitmer said for the city of Detroit, which at one point had one of the fastest-growing numbers of positive COVID-19 cases in the country, is showing signs of slowing down.

"There are different parts of our state that are concerning. For instance, the Saginaw/Bay City area is one where we are continuing to see cases increase. The problem is when it happens in a part of our state where there are not big metropolitan hospitals, that our hospitals are not equipped to handle a big outbreak. So we've gotta watch very closely," the governor said.

However, it's her executive order that has some Republicans firing back.

"We can find a balancing act without putting people at risk. We can care about the safety and welfare of others and recognize the difficulty many Michiganders are facing with their livelihoods at stake," said Senator Rick Outman (R-Six Lakes).

The governor said she hears the concerns loud and clear and is actively taking a look at what's happening in places like Georgia, which has many businesses opening back up.

"What we have to do is look at this as a dial. We're going to slowly, incrementally turn this dial. if construction, for instance, goes back to work, and we don't see an increase in COVID-`19, then we'll take the next step. If that looks good and we don't see an increase, then we'll take the next step. And that's how it's going to be like for a little while," Gov. Whitmer said.

It will be a waiting game that many people are wishing to end. But when that will be is still in question.

"I'm not going to commit to a specific timeline, we gotta watch the numbers. We have to know what our tests our showing, we have to know how prevalent COVID-19 is across the state. No one is more eager than I am to take that next step," she said.

The governor said she talks weekly with the other Midwest governors, sharing ideas on how to best reopen the states for business. As for when you'll hear sounds of construction again, we should know more throughout the week.

The governor said she also knows the concern for small business owners and is working with the Small Business Owner Association of Michigan on helping them when the times comes.

All in all, when it comes to reopening the state, the governor says she is cautiously optimistic.

"So we've gotta watch very closely. The numbers might appear smaller than that like we saw in southeast Michigan, but if it overwhelms a local hospital, then it is a problem for everyone. And that's why it's important we are taking in all of this information, we have rolling averages that we are working off of to see if it really is a trajectory statewide and how do we make sure that regions where we feel like it's safe to start engaging some things that we keep our eye on it," Gov. Whitmer said.

