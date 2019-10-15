Governor meets with legislative leaders

Two weeks after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer cut nearly $1 billion out of the state budget, nothing has been added back in.

Gov. Whitmer met with house and senate leaders Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson from her office said she'll continue to meet with them until they want to negotiate.

Last week, Democratic Senator Curtis Hertel introduced a supplemental budget.

"This problem is too important that we don't actually all sit down, all sides sit down and work together and solve the problem. I think that they shouldn't put up with partisan gridlock. We're not Washington, D.C. and we shouldn't act like it," Hertel said.

Republicans have introduced a supplemental budget as well. It puts more than $250 million back into some programs that the governor vetoed.

Republicans agreed last week that there is some common ground, but they want to make sure the governor and Democratic lawmakers don't put all their focus on the roads and infrastructure at the expense of the rest of the budget.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.