Governor Whitmer urges Facebook to curb hate speech

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg should do more to curb hate speech on the platform, days after a political page was shut down over racist, misogynistic posts advocating violence against Muslims and female Democrats.

Whitmer went on social media Friday to post a letter to Zuckerberg in which she referenced the posts on Facebook.

The creator of the anti-Whitmer group deactivated it after the Metro Times in Detroit began asking questions.

The publication identified dozens of posts promoting or threatening violence against Whitmer and others.

Facebook has not responded to a message seeking comment.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.