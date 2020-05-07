Governor Whitmer to update state on coronavirus response Thursday

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be holding a briefing providing an update on the state's response to the coronavirus.

The governor last addressed the state on Monday.

During her press conference Monday, the governor said the number of coronavirus cases in Michigan is beginning to plateau, however, she said it is important to maintain social distancing.

The governor could also discuss the fate of Michigan state parks.

As the weather warms up and people begin to gather outdoors, Gov. Whitmer was asked if she had any plans to close state parks during her Monday briefing. She said she would have more information on that later this week.

Since her Monday briefing, a lawsuit has officially been filed against the governor, challenging her powers.

“The Legislature did not approve an extension of the state emergency declaration and as such we expected the declaration to end. Instead, we saw the governor ignore the law, unilaterally extend the emergency, and write new executive orders. If left unchecked, the governor could extend her authority indefinitely. Michigan citizens cannot wait that long for a path forward to regain their lives and their livelihoods,” said Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey.

As of Wednesday, May 7, state officials announced there were 45,054 cases of coronavirus in Michigan with 4,250 deaths.

The governor is expected to address the state at 3 p.m.

