Governor Whitmer to give update on state's response to COVID-19

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be holding a briefing, providing an update on the state's continued response to COVID-19 Monday afternoon.

The governor will be joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Cheif Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

She's expected to address the state at 1:30 pm.

As of Sunday, May 18, the state officials confirmed 51,142 positive cases of coronavirus with 4,891 deaths.

The governor's stay-home order remains in effect until May 28.

