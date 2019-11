Governor Whitmer is expected to announce plans on how to fight the opioid epidemic on Thursday, November 14.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Michigan Opioids Task Force is focusing on how to prevent opioid misuse, help with addiction treatments, and finding a way to reduce the harms of opioids altogether.

Over the last five years, opioids have killed at least 7,000 people in Michigan alone.

