Governor Whitmer signs order imposing safety measures to protect consumers

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an Executive Order Sunday to reduce exposure to COVID-19 for both customers and employees. The order will also provide temporary relief by suspending certain licensing requirements and regulations for food service industries.

The order strongly encourages customers to wear a mask covering their nose and mouth when entering a food establishment. Under the order, grocery stores and pharmacies must dedicate at least two hours per week of shopping time to vulnerable populations. Additionally, if an employee tests positive for COVID-19, the establishment must notify other employees without infringing on private personal-health related information of an employee.

Under the Executive Order, establishments must do the following:

-Require checkout employees to wear some form of covering, such as a mask, over their nose and mouth;

-Ensure that both employees and customers remain at least six feet apart to the maximum extent possible;

-Close self-serve prepared food stations such as salad bars and eliminate free samples and tasting stations;

-Adopt procedures to meet the environmental cleaning guidelines set by the CDC, including by cleaning and disinfecting frequent touch points throughout the day such as point of sale terminals at registers, shopping carts, and shopping baskets;

-Prohibit employees who are sick from reporting to work and send employees home if they display symptoms of COVID-19;

-Accommodate employees who fall within a vulnerable population by providing lower-exposure work assignments or giving them the option to take an unpaid leave of absence with a return date coinciding with the end of the states of emergency and disaster;

-Develop and implement a daily screening program, as described herein, for all staff upon or just prior to reporting to work sites.

-And more.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.