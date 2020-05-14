Governor Whitmer signs Executive Order providing relief from tax appeals deadlines

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an Executive Order that provides an extended opportunity for individuals to dispute the assessed value of their property, extends certain equalization filing and meeting deadlines for local and county officials, and extends the deadline for filing petitions to appeal assessment determinations as to commercial and industrial property.

“With county offices closed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic it’s important to ensure business owners have an opportunity to appeal their property tax assessment and get questions answered, and for local and county officials to have more time to file reports,” Governor Whitmer said. “This Executive Order extends several important deadlines ensuring we can continue to flatten the curve.”

Under the Executive Order, boards of review meeting in July will also meet to hear assessment protests for individuals who were not able to file protests in March. Additionally, the May 31 jurisdictional deadline to file a petition with the Michigan Tax Tribunal to challenge assessment determination to properties classified as commercial real property, industrial real property, developmental real property, commercial personal property, industrial personal property or utility personal property is extended to July 31.

This Order, however, does not change or otherwise affect the July 31 jurisdictional deadline for assessment disputes of property classified as agricultural real property, residential real property, timber-cutover real property or agricultural personal property.

