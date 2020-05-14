Governor Whitmer signs Executive Order expanding telehealth options for Michiganders

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-86 today. The Executive Order expands telehealth options for Michiganders by authorizing and encouraging health care providers to use these service when appropriate and after getting consent from patients.

"Telehealth provides a way for patients to safely consult with their doctor and receive health care services while continuing to practice social distancing and limit potential exposure to COVID-19,' said Governor Whitmer. "This Executive Order ensures Michiganders who need halth care during this ongoing pandemic can still receive care while staying safer in their home."

Under the Executive Order, many health care services, such as mental health care, drug treatment, and home health services may be provided via telehealth. Additionally, insurance carriers must cover virtual check-ins and e-visits, to facilitate the affordability of telehealth services.

The order takes effect immediately and continues through June 10, 2020.

