Governor Whitmer signs Executive Order expanding provisions for K-12 learning and early childhood programs for remainder of school year

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an Executive Order to extend a previous Order that ordered all k-12 school buildings for the remainder of the school year. In addition to continuing the actions taken in the previous Executive Order, the new Order also suspends in-person instruction of both the Great Start Readiness Program and early childhood programs for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. GSRP is Michigan's state-funded preschool program.

“A few weeks ago I made the difficult choice to close our school facilities for the remainder of the school year. I understand the tremendous impact this has placed on families, teachers, staff and students. It was not a decision I took lightly,” said Governor Whitmer. “I am so thankful for the tireless work of our frontline school employees who are working every day to ensure the continued education of Michigan’s kids. Already, I have seen amazing stories of teachers doing their part and working hard to make sure their students have the resources they need. This order builds upon my previous order to ensure schools have the clear guidance they need to give Michigan students the best, most equitable education possible from the safety of their homes.”

Under the re-issued Executive Order, school districts that run Great Start Readiness Program (GSRP) must also detail a plan on how the GSRP teaching team will engage with enrolled children and families as well as provide children and their families plans for the transition from GSRP to kindergarten. The outreach must include a virtual conference with the family. Schools must begin implementation of GSRP plans by May 7th, 2020.

Like her previous order, all districts must ensure their plans are appropriate, equitable and accessible for students and families. Although each district’s plan will be different and represent what is best for their students, the Continued Learning Plan (CoL) outlined in the order requires schools to:

-Include a description of the methods used to provide alternative modes of instruction as well as a summary of materials, a description of methods to keep students at the center of education activities, a plan to deliver content in multiple ways to ensure access for all students, and a plan to manage and monitor learning.

-Include a budget outline estimating additional expenditures associated with the CoL Plan and sources of revenue to pay for those expenditures.

-Provide a description of methods the district will use to notify pupils and parents or guardians of the CoL Plan.

-Provide or arrange for continuation of food distribution to eligible pupils.

-Continue to pay school employees while redeploying staff to provide meaningful work in the context of the CoL Plan, subject to any applicable requirements of a collective bargaining agreement.

-Provide for evaluation of participation in the CoL Plan by pupils.

-Provide mental health supports to pupils affected by a state of emergency or state of disaster prompted by COVID-19.

-Include a plan for early childhood services, including Great Start Readiness Program, compliant with guidance issued by the Department.

Additionally, each district must have its plan approved by their regional intermediate school district before being implemented. Public schools must have their plans approved by their authorizer. Districts can also partner with one another to create joint plans.

All Michigan high school seniors will be given the opportunity to graduate this year so that they may make a successful post-secondary transition.

