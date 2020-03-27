Governor Whitmer says it's "very unlikely" schools will reopen this school year

Governor Gretchen Whitmer says it's unlikely Michigan schools will reopen during the current school year. During an interview on Detroit radio station WWJ she said, "Anyone who's watching globally what's happening with this pandemic probably knows it's not going to be this year."

The interview happened two days after the Michigan Association of School Boards and other organizations publicly called on the administration to make a decision on the school year and give both parents and districts some clarity.

The Governor's office released a statement to wilx.com saying in part, "Next week we will announce our plans to ensure our seniors graduate and that no child is held back as a result of a district's ability to provide face-to-face instruction during the COVID-19 school closure." You can read the full statement at the end of this story.

Some Mid-Michigan districts have started reaching out to parents asking about their home internet speeds and equipment in preparation for the possibility of online classes.

News 10 and wilx.com will continue to work to find out when a decision will be made about the rest of the 2019-2020 school year as we as the 2020-2021 year.

Statement from Governor Gretchen Whitmer's office on the conclusion of the 2019-2020 school year:

“Since taking office, Governor Whitmer has made students one of her top priorities, which was evident when she took unprecedented action to order the closure of schools to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus. We are absolutely committed to ensuring the needs of our students, parents, and families are met as we navigate these uncharted waters. The administration is working together with teachers, administrators, and education experts to fashion a solution that upholds the health, safety, and education of Michigan students. Next week we will announce our plans to ensure our seniors graduate and that no child is held back as a result of a district’s ability to provide face-to-face instruction during the COVID-19 school closure.”