Governor Whitmer extends the "Safer At Home" order

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-100 to extend Michigan's Safer at Home order until June 12, 2020.

"While the data shows that we are making progress, we are not out of the woods yet. If we are going to lower the chance of a second wave and continue to protect our neighbors and loved ones from the spread of the virus, we must continue to do our part by staying safer at home," said Governor Whitmer. "If we open too soon, thousands more could die and our hospitals will get overwhelmed. While we finally have more protective equipment like masks, we can't run the risk of running low again. We owe it to the real heroes on the front lines of this crisis - our first responders, health care workers, and critical workers putting their lives on the line every day - to do what we can ourselves to sop the spread of the virus."

Executive Order 2020-100 also clarifies and, as necessary, extends the duration of a number of previous executive orders designed to protect Michiganders and to provide them the support they need. The extended orders cover protections for workers who stay home and stay safe when they or their close contacts are sick, restoring water service to those whose water has been shut off, the affirmation of non-discrimination policies in the provision of COVID-19 care, and more. For a full list of extensions under Executive Order 2020-100, click the link to the order at the bottom of the page.

“All of us know the importance of getting people back to work and the economy moving again,” said Governor Whitmer. “We’ve already loosened some restrictions on construction, manufacturing, landscaping, retail, and more. But the worst thing we can do is open up in a way that causes a second wave of infections and death, puts health care workers at further risk, and wipes out all the progress we've made.”

Governor Whitmer has taken a number of actions to safely re-engage Michigan’s economy in a way that protects workers and their families. Most recently, she signed executive order 2020-96 to reopen retail businesses and auto dealerships by appointment statewide on Tuesday, May 26, as part of her MI Safe Start plan. Effective on Friday, May 29, the governor also lifted the requirement that health care providers delay some nonessential medical, dental, and veterinary procedures statewide. And the governor also authorized small gatherings of 10 people or less starting immediately, as long as participants practice social distancing.

