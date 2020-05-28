Governor Whitmer extends tax foreclosure redemption deadline to June 29

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order extending the deadline for Michigan residents to pay back taxes and avoid foreclosure on their property during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The extension lasts until June 29th.

"As we slowly and safely begin reopening our economy it's critical homeowners don't have to fear losing their home during a global pandemic," said Governor Whitmer. "This Executive Order give homeowners some peace of mind as we flatten the COVID-19 curve."

The deadline was previously extended from March 31 to May 29, 2020. The extended deadline does not apply to property already subject to a court order providing a deadline later than June 30, 2020.

