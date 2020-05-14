Governor Whitmer extends Executive order temporarily suspending evictions

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-85 temporarily extending protections for tenants and mobile home owners from being evicted from their home during the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's critical Michiganders can self quarantine and continue staying safer at home without fear of being evicted," said Governor Whitmer. "This Executive Order gives renters and mobile home owners some peace of mind as we continue to flatten the curve."

The Executive Order ensure tenants and mobile home owners can remain in their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, eve if they are unable to pay their rent. The order also relieves courts from certain statutory restrictions so they can stay eviction-related proceedings until after the COVID-19 emergency has passed.

