Governor Whitmer extends Executive Order temporarily enhancing price gouging restrictions

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer extended and Executive Order that enhanced price gouging restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic. The extension extends restrictions on excessive pricing of goods, materials, emergency supplies and food items.

"The last thing Michiganders should have to worry about right now is being charged excessive prices for milk, bread and other common staples they need to care for themselves and their families during the public health crisis," said Governor Whitmer. "By extending restrictions on price gouging, we can ensure Michiganders have access to the food, household supplies and other goods they need as we continue to flatten the COVID-19 curve."

The extension prohibits a person from selling any product more than 20% higher than what the person offered or charged for that product as of the date prior to the governor's first state of emergency order on March 9, 2020, unless it is not an emergency supply and costs more than $1,000.

Merchants can increase prices by more than 20% if there was an increase in cost of bringing the product to market or an extraordinary discount was in effect as of March 9, 2020.

The extension takes effect immediately and remains in effect until June 12, 2020.

