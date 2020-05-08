Governor Whitmer extends Executive Order extending expiration of driver's licenses, state ID cards and vehicle registrations

Governor Whitmer today signed Executive Order 2020-78, to temporarily extend the expiration of state identification cards, driver’s licenses and operator endorsements, as well as suspends penalties for vehicle registration violations, and protects Michigan drivers. The order also ensures that automobile insurance will continue to protect and cover Michigan drivers.

“Nobody should have to stress about renewing their drivers license or state ID card, or worry about their auto insurance coverage during a global pandemic,” said Governor Whitmer. “By extending this executive order, we’re lifting that burden off Michiganders’ shoulders so they can focus on staying home and staying safe.”

The order protects Michiganders from penalties for driving on what would otherwise be expired driver's licenses, learner's permits and commercial driver's driver's licenses, and vehicle registrations. These protections do not, however, apply to anyone driving with suspended or revoked driver's licenses.

Anyone looking to renew their licenses can renew them online at Michigan.gov/SOS.

