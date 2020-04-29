Governor Whitmer expected to reopen construction

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is expected to sign an executive order Friday to reopen construction in Michigan.

The order would go into effect on May 7. This is a huge relief to the industry.

Since March 23, when Governor Whitmer's stay home, stay safe order went into effect, non-essential construction work has been stopped.

This has delayed work on homes, businesses, and schools.

Homeowner Cathy Grisdela said her new home in Okemos hasn't been worked on in six weeks.

Right now she is living in her current home in Howell but was told she would be able to move into her new home by July.

She tells News 10 that the construction has been delayed and she's hoping to move in by August or September.

But without a set date for when construction will continue on her house, she can't make plans to sell her current home.

Grisdela said, "A timeline as far as when to list our house we live in now for sale because we don't know when our other house is going to be completed."

While essential work like road construction has continued, construction companies are chomping at the bit to get back to work.

Manager of Lasting Impressions LLC Diana Weaver said, "I miss my guys. I want to be back."

For the past six weeks, construction companies were not allowed to complete house calls, but Weaver said they are coming back full force on May 7.

She said, "They're all at home and they're like 'I have nothing to do this is a perfect time for you to come do it and we can't. So we want to make sure we follow everything the Governor states and we're going to go full-on the second we're allowed to."

