Governor Whitmer and Lt Governor Gilchrist Join Unity March in Detroit

Today, both Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II participated in a peaceful unity march with clergy, community leaders, and local elected officials through Highland Park and Detroit.

This comes one day after Governor Whitmer announced her support for a series of policy plans for police reform in Michigan, calling on Michigan law enforcement agencies to enhance their training and policies to help create a police culture where all Michiganders are treated with dignity and respect under the law.

