Governor Whitmer and Headspace launch COVID-19 mental health website

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a new website Friday. Governor Whitmer partnered with Headspace to launch the new "Stay Home, Stay Mindful" website to provide a new mental health resource for Michiganders to access for free during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Friday, Michiganders across the state can access a collection of science-baked, evidence-based guided meditations, along with at-home workouts that help address rising stress and anxiety.

"Michiganders have faced an unprecedented crisis over the past month, and in these uncertain times having access to mental health resources in crucial," said Governor Whitmer.

This announcement follows additional steps the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has taken to provide mental health resources during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During her press conference, Gov. Whitmer said the possibility of a second spike in cases still exists.

"The threat of a second spike that overloads our hospitals is still very real if we don't get this right," said Gov. Whitmer.

The number of coronavirus cases in Michigan are 30,023 with 2,227 deaths.

As law enforcement in some parts of the state say they will not enforce executive orders, Gov. Whitmer said social distancing remains important in order to eventually end the stay at home order.

"We have to take this seriously and the more people that fail to observe the strict stay home nature of this unique problem that we have, the longer we are going to have to be in a stay at home posture," said Gov. Whitmer.

