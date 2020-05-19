Governor Whitmer Declares State of Emergency for Midland County

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is declaring a state of emergency for Midland County after the Edenville and Sanford Dams breached.

“If you have not evacuated the area, do so now and get somewhere safe,” said Governor Whitmer.

She added, “This is unlike anything we’ve seen in Midland County. If you have a family member or loved one who lives in another part of the state, go there now. If you don’t, go to one of the shelters that have opened across the county. I want to thank the emergency responders, Michigan National Guard members, and the Michigan State Police on the ground helping residents evacuate. Stay safe, and take care of each other.”

Michigan officials have announced that shelters have opened across Midland county and are available to residents who need a place to go.

These shelters remain open until further notice at the following locations:

* Midland High School at 1301 Eastlawn,

* Meridian Junior High School at 3475 N. Meridian Road,

* Bullock Creek High School at 1420 S. Badour,

* and the West Midland Family Center at 4011 W Isabella.

“We have remained engaged with Midland County officials as the situation has progressed,” said Capt. Kevin Sweeney, deputy state director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security and commander of the MSP/EMHSD.

“We will continue to partner with the county to ensure they receive the needed resources to respond and recover from this incident,” added Sweeney.

Those seeking more information on shelters, road closures, and updates, can visit Midland911.org online.

A number of street closures remain in effect throughout Midland County and the City of Midland.

Residents are advised to obey all road closure signs and to stay clear of standing water, flooded areas, and floating debris.

Residents should not attempt to drive or walk through any standing water, and should take extra precaution where electrical items may be submerged.

You can view Gov. Whitmer's full emergency declaration.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.