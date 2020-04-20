Governor Responds To President's Tweets

The politics of the COVID-19 pandemic continued over the weekend.

FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2020, file photo, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her State of the State address to a joint session of the House and Senate, at the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich. Whitmer announced Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, that Michigan will have a mobility officer to coordinate all initiatives related to self-driving and connected cars, an effort she said will ensure the state is the go-to place for testing and producing vehicles of the future. (AP Photo/Al Goldis, File)

On CNN and NBC's "Meet the Press," Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer responded to President Donald Trump's statements that states should expand coronavirus testing on their own.

The president's comments and tweets comes after President Trump introduced his own plan to reopen the country late last week.

He has also sent out tweets encouraging people protesting Stay-at-Home Orders in not only Michigan, but Minnesota, and Virginia as well.

All three states have democratic governors.

President Trump in his tweets called for the the states to be "liberated."

On CNN's "State of the Union" program Gov. Whitmer said what is stopping her state from reopening is testing.

"I know you talked to Governors Northam and Hogan before I came on and they're saying the exact same thing. This is you, not a unique situation in Michigan, but the crisis that we're confronted in is unique and that's precisely why it would really be incredibly helpful if the federal government would use the defense production act to start making these swabs and re-agents so we can improve testing even by their own guidelines," said Gov. Whitmer.

On NBC's "Meet the Press" Gov. Whitmer responded to the recent protest seeking her state re-open for business.

"People are struggling with this isolation that we have, you know, on top of all of the other stressors. But the fact of the matter is we have to be really smart about how we proceed. I'm glad to see that the White House recommended opening in phases or waves or whatever terminology you want to use. The fact of the matter is, we can't just turn back to what life was like before COVID-19. We have to be strategic. We have to be careful," said Gov. Whitmer.

On Monday, Vice President Mike Pence is expected to hold a conference call the governors of all fifty states.

The primary subject of that call will be medical supplies.

On Friday, the Vice President said the federal government issued a letter that outlined all the medical equipment and supplies that have been distributed nationwide.

The Federal Emergency Management Administration or FEMA is the lead agency on this specific project.

