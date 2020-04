Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be holding a virtual town hall this Thursday, April 30.

The governor is expected to address the COVID-19 crisis and the impact it has had on the state of Michigan.

The town hall is set to take place from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m.

You can watch the town hall here at WILX.com, on News 10's Facebook page, or on News 10.

