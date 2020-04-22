Governor Cuomo outlines plan for 'tracing army' to tame outbreak

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he’s enlisted former Mayor Mike Bloomberg to help create a “tracing army” that will find infected people and get them into isolation.

The coronavirus has sunk major New York City events from the St. Patrick’s Day Parade to the 50th anniversary LGBT Pride march, but its famous July Fourth fireworks extravaganza will happen -- in some form.

West Point said President Donald Trump will speak at a graduation ceremony being designed to keep cadets safe from the coronavirus.

