New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said a Navy hospital ship deployed to New York City to help fight the coronavirus outbreak is no longer needed.

It's a sign that stresses on the hospital system are easing. Also, hospitals in parts of New York will be able to conduct outpatient elective surgeries again starting next week.

The governor also pledged to consider regional differences when re-opening the state’s outbreak-stalled economy.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.