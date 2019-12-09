Government accountable town hall Monday night

There's a meeting Monday evening for a group that has been trying to end partisan gerrymandering.

Voters Not Politicians is a nonpartisan, grassroots group that was behind the drive to end gerrymandering in Michigan.

On Monday, they are hosting a town hall to discuss "Michigan's last-in-the-nation integrity rating."

Part of the discussion will be on how voters can work for policies that fight corruption, hold politicians accountable, and bring integrity to state government, according to the press release from the group.

The town hall is open to the public and begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Capital Area District Library on Capitol Avenue.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.