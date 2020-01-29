Gov. Whitmer expected to discuss education, roads at State of the State Address

Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be delivering her second State of the State Address Wednesday at 7 p.m.

She will be speaking before legislators in the State House Chambers.

One of the things she is expected to address is education, particularly the state's third-grade reading law. The "Read by Grade Three" law stops third graders from moving on to fourth grade if they're behind in reading. There are exemptions in the law.

Gov. Whitmer told media outlets that she will be announcing a plan to educate parents about those exemptions, but some education activists say that would undermine the spirit of the law.

"This law is the only safety net we have in place for the state to provide those intervention services and those early screenings and without it, there would be no incentive to do so," said Beth DeShone, director of Great Lakes Education Project.

In addition to the reading law, Gov. Whitmer promised we would find out more about her new plan to fund road construction. Some are speculating that plan might mean selling bonds. Gov. Whitmer's plan of raising the gas taxes didn't go anywhere in the Republican-led legislature.

Lansing Public Service Director said on a scale of one to 10, Lansing's roads are at a three. He said local governments are struggling to find ways to pay for even surface solutions, but the problem is much deeper.

"Collectively, we've decided roads are not a priority in this state. So unless we make the decision that they are a priority, they will continue in the same shape that they are now or will continue to deteriorate," said Andy Kilpatrick, Lansing Public Service director.

Another option could include toll roads.

The Senate voted this week to move forward with a study about the feasibility of implementing toll roads in Michigan.

The bill, which was sent to the House for future consideration, is among several road funding-related measures that cleared the Republican-led chamber. Democrats voted against bills they said would seek to shift funds so higher union-level wages would not have to be paid on local road projects.

