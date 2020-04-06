Gov. Whitmer urges the importance of staying home during pandemic

Governor Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference Monday, April 6 to provide an update on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Whitmer encouraged Michigan residents to wear masks and continue to leave their homes as little as possible in order to help curb the spread of the virus.

"Being at home and not being able to get out with friends and family, it's hard," Gov. Whitmer said.

She said the state is not out of the woods yet when it comes to the virus. She said the state hasn't reached the apex in coronavirus cases.

"We don't know how our bodies are going to react to COVID-19," Gov. Whitmer said.

Gov. Whitmer said Michigan residents are traveling less when compared to surrounding states during the pandemic.

The governor was joined by the state's Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who reiterated that the most important way to stay safe is by staying home.

Both continued to stress the need for personal protective equipment for health care workers who are on the frontlines of the coronavirus.

The governor said the state is looking at an additional order for the current "Stay Home Stay Safe" executive order. She said she expects more information to come out about that within the next week.

The governor said another legislator was found to be positive for COVID-19, telling Michigan residents that their safety is important to her.

In terms of unemployment, Whitmer said the state is "rebuilding the system."

You can watch the governor's press conference at the bottom of this article.

