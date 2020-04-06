Gov. Whitmer to provide update on state's response to COVID-19

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the state's Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun are planning to provide an update on the state’s response to COVID-19.

The update will start at 10:15 a.m. Monday (April 6, 2020).

The update comes on the heals of announcement by the Federal Emergency Management Agency that promised 300 more ventilators for the state.

WILX will broadcast Gov. Whitmer's update on wilx.com and our Facebook page Monday morning.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.