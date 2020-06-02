Gov. Whitmer to testify on state's COVID-19 response

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is set to testify on behalf of Michigan's continued response to COVID-19.

The governor is scheduled to testify before the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations of the U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce as part of the "On the Front Lines: How governors are battling the COVID-19 Pandemic" committee hearing.

On Monday, the governor lifted the stay-home order letting restaurants reopen to dine-in customers next week and immediately easing limits on outdoor gatherings while keeping social-distancing rules intact.

Retailers can reopen to customers without an appointment on Thursday and restaurants can offer dine-in service on June 8 — both with capacity limits. Day camps for children and pools can open June 8. Groups of up to 100 can gather outside with social distancing, up from a threshold of 10.

In-home services such as housecleaning can resume. Gyms and fitness centers can offer outdoor activities such as classes, practices, training sessions and games as long as participants, coaches and spectators stay 6 feet apart

The governor said her goal is to shift to phase 5 -- "containing" -- before July 4.

The governor is set to at 11:30 a.m.

You can watch live here.

